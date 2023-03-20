TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.92. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Curtis N. Powell acquired 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $29,555.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Curtis N. Powell bought 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at $57,491.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,881.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,689 shares of company stock valued at $295,358. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

