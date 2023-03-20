Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance
Shares of TNP opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $326.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.78.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
