Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of TNP opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $326.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 733.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 495,349 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.