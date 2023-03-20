TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.89

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.89 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 7663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
