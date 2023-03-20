TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.89

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.89 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 7663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

TTEC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

