U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $33.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

