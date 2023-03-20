UBS Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 31,338 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,050% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,725 call options.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.88. 25,389,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,268. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

