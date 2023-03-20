UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $77.34 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,284,171.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975 over the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

