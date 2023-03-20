Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Achieves $73.70 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Ultra has a total market cap of $73.70 million and $1.82 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,041.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00479086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00130212 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00031642 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00043203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003049 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

