Unilever (NYSE:UL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 47,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

