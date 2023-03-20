Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.00 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and approximately $93.25 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.56 or 0.00023619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00301041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012161 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015770 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003597 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.62279018 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 629 active market(s) with $108,572,052.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.