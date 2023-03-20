United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

United Community Banks Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

