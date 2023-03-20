United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Gap Up to $26.51

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.51, but opened at $27.96. United Community Banks shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 76,926 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

