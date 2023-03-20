United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $183.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.19. The company has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

