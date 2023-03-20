UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5 %

UNH stock opened at $469.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.63. The firm has a market cap of $437.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

