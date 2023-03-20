Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Unitil Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $867.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. Unitil has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Unitil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Unitil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Unitil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

