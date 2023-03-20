Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Unity Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNTY opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Wayne Courtright sold 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $420,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at $58,844.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Courtright sold 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $96,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,907 shares of company stock worth $928,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile



Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

