Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.90.

Shares of OLED traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.81. 21,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,152. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $114.79. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $176.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 191.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

