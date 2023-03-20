Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.0973 on Top Exchanges

Utrust (UTK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Utrust has a market cap of $48.66 million and $3.99 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00348972 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,111.98 or 0.25364505 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

