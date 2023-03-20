V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Williams Trading downgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.56.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. V.F. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $60.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.