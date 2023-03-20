Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 6,861 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.78. The stock had a trading volume of 771,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,020. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

