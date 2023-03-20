Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 107,673 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 147.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,673 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 461,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,839. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

