Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 4,038 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 179,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,774. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

