Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 507.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 293,563 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 428,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 295,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter.

IMCG stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.29. 223,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,271. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

