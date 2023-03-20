Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $6.89 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.33. 1,075,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,179. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

