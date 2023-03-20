Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 57,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in CVS Health by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 115,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.14. 1,205,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,491,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

