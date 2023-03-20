Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares during the period. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VGT stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $365.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,695. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $429.56. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.59 and its 200-day moving average is $336.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.