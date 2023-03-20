Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 151,396 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,396 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 98,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,993. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.