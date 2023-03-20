Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 2,686 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after buying an additional 431,351 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,677,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,108,000 after buying an additional 74,718 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $3.15 on Monday, hitting $321.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,790. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.10 and a 200-day moving average of $325.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

