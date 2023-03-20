Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Comerica by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,568,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.15.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMA traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,089. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

