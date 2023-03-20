Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SEI Investments by 38.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SEI Investments by 28.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SEI Investments by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

In other news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $388,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,502 shares of company stock worth $7,969,453. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,666. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

