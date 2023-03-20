Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

VMI stock traded up $6.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.19. 10,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,643. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

