Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.52. Valneva shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 507 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Valneva Stock Down 1.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
