Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.52. Valneva shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 507 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

