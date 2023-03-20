Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.52. Valneva shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 507 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

About Valneva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.