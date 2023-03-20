VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,913 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 3.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $21,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 80,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 95,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.15. 1,561,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,472. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

