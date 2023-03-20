Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 648,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,031,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.97. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $317.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

