Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,626 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

VDE stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.66. The company had a trading volume of 210,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.14.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

