Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $134.14 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $171.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.61.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

