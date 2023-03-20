Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Boosted by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 442.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 142,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,480. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.