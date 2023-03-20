Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.01. 140,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.