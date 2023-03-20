Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.8% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,539,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 642,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $151.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

