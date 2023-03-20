Venus BUSD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.75 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.16 million and approximately $48.75 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02198188 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,482,736.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

