Venus BUSD Tops 1-Day Volume of $57.93 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.18 million and approximately $57.93 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02197118 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $108,060,198.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

