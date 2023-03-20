Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.06

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 790769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. Argus raised shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Veradigm Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Veradigm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Veradigm by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veradigm by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

