Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.06

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 790769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. Argus raised shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
