Verge (XVG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $614,971.20

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Verge has a market cap of $48.90 million and $614,971.20 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00299299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00548535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.24 or 0.00484911 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,052,688 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

