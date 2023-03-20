Verge (XVG) One Day Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Verge has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $47.92 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,136.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00287449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00543718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00070616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00469154 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,079,125 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.