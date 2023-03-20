Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

