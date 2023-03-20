Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.02 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $72,651.88 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,746.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00291394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00071875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.72 or 0.00550852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00476789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,355,135 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

