Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIA stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

Via Renewables Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. Via Renewables’s payout ratio is currently -280.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Via Renewables Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Via Renewables by 1,471.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Via Renewables during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1,109.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

