Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of VIA stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $9.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. Via Renewables’s payout ratio is currently -280.77%.
Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.
