Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Vidrala from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Vidrala alerts:

Vidrala Price Performance

VDRFF stock opened at C$84.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.50. Vidrala has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$84.50.

Vidrala Company Profile

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.