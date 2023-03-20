Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFFGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Vidrala from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vidrala Price Performance

VDRFF stock opened at C$84.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.50. Vidrala has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$84.50.

Vidrala Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.