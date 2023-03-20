Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $14.98

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $14.56. Vipshop shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 1,156,497 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Vipshop by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,402,000 after buying an additional 2,965,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,202,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,260,000 after buying an additional 228,251 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,030,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vipshop by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.