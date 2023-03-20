VirtualMeta (VMA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $32,065.12

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $32,065.12 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00355594 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,204.98 or 0.25845810 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00335094 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,865.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

