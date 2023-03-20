Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.35. 2,778,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,481. The stock has a market cap of $412.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average is $208.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

